Mannavan Vanthanadi first look: Selvaraghavan’s film to show Santhanam in a new avatar

First look of Mannavan Vanthanadi is out First look of Mannavan Vanthanadi is out

The first look of Selvaraghavan’s upcoming directorial venture starring Santhanam was released on Thursday. The poster features the lead actor who is lost in a deep thought, showing Santhanam in an intense avatar, a first for the actor.

The film, titled Mannavan Vanthanadi, is a romantic comedy. It also marks the maiden project of the actor-director duo. The film went on the floors earlier this month and shooting is going on in Hyderabad’s Ramoji Film City at a good pace, with 35 percent of the shoot already completed. The film will have a 15-day schedule in Chennai, post Pongal festivals after which the film crew will head to the US. The film crew will shoot two songs and other scenes on locations in and around Brooklyn and New York in February.

Mannavan Vanthanadi is expected to change the onscreen image of Santhanam, who had been so far only played lead in comedy movies. Selvaraghavan’s long-time professional associate Yuvan Shankar Raja is composing the tunes for the film, while Loganathan Srinivasan cranks the camera and Aaditi Pohankar ‏is playing the female lead in the film.

Mannavan Vanthanadi first look Mannavan Vanthanadi first look

The film is bankrolled by Sushant Prasad’s Film Department and Gitanjali’s Glo Studios.

After wrapping up Mannavan Vanthanadi, Selvaraghavan will start his next directorial venture with actor Suriya in the lead. Suriya’s 36th film will be produced by SR Prabhu and SR Prakash Babu of Dream Warrior Pictures.

Selvaraghavan, meanwhile, is awaiting the release of Nenjam Marappathillai. The trailer of Selvaraghavan’s forthcoming directorial venture was recently released and has received rave reviews. The horror flick has SJ Suryah in the lead.

© The Indian Express Online Media Pvt Ltd