Mani Ratnam’s next with Jyothika, Simbu, Vijay Sethupathy to roll from January

Director Mani Ratnam announces his next project. Director Mani Ratnam announces his next project.

National Award-winning filmmaker Mani Ratnam’s next project has made a big splash in the Tamil film industry due to its star cast. While some of the biggest names were confirmed, others were still in discussions for the film.

An official announcement with details of cast and crew of Ratnam’s next was made on Friday. The director has pulled a casting coup of sorts for his untitled film as he has roped in Jyothika, Simbu, Vijay Sethupathy, Aravind Swamy, Fahadh Fassil, and Aishwarya Rajesh.

The film will reunite Simbu and Jyothika after a gap of more than 10 years. Their last film together was Saravana that came out in 2006.

The core members of Ratnam’s crew has been retained for this project as well. While Oscar-winning composer AR Rahman will score music, award-winning cinematographer Santhosh Sivan will crank the camera. Editor Sreekar Prasad is also on board.

The project will go on the floors in January 2018.

Vijay Sethupathy and Jyothika are currently basking in the success of their respective films. While Vijay delivered a blockbuster in Vikram Vedha, Jyothika latest release Magalir Mattum has released to positive reviews and is expected to do well at the box office.

Aravind Swamy, Fahadh Fassil, and Aishwarya Rajesh have also been doing very well in their careers. And it is, indeed, an important film for Simbu and his career, which has been going through a rough patch for a few years now.

Ratnam’s previous film Kaatru Veliyidai released earlier this year to a polarising response from media and fans. The romantic flick set in the Kargil war backdrop, however, did not live up to its box office expectations.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd