Mani Ratnam’s Kaatru Veliyidai shoot wrapped, release in March

Kaatru Veliyidai crew after wrap. (Source: Twitter/Ramesh Bala) Kaatru Veliyidai crew after wrap. (Source: Twitter/Ramesh Bala)

Completing the last leg of the shoot in Hyderabad, Mani Ratnam’s next Tamil outing with Karthi and Aditi Rao Hydari, Kaatru Veliyidai, was wrapped up on Wednesday. The film is slated for a release in March next year. The film will also be dubbed in Telugu as Duet and Dil Raju has clinched the rights for the Telugu dub.

“Just like in the case of OK Bangaram, director Mani Ratnam narrated the story of Duet at the beginning of the shoot and I loved it. I have decided to partner with the great director once again for this film. The film will hit the screens in March 2017,” Dil Raju had said.

Popular stunt choreographer Sham Kaushal has choreographed action sequences in the film, which were shot in Leh and parts of Kashmir.

In this romantic drama, Karthi will be playing the role of a pilot and will be seen romancing Aditi Rao Hydari who plays a doctor. The Tamil version is produced by Madras Talkies and the film also stars Shraddha Srinath, Rukmini Vijayakumar, RJ Balaji, Delhi Ganesh and veteran Malayalam actress Lalitha in pivotal roles. Music director AR Rahman, cinematographer Ravi Varman and lyricist Vairamuthu have also been signed for this project.

Mani Ratnam’s Kaatru Veliyidai, which means “breezy expanse”, is said to have been taken from one of legendary Tamil poet Bharathiyar’s poems.

Meanwhile, the buzz in the industries is that Mani Ratnam might cast Chiranjeevi’s son Ram Charan Teja in his next film. According to reports, the Telugu and Tamil bilingual movie would be a commercial entertainer. However, no official confirmation was made in this regard.

