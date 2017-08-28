Mani Ratnam’s wife Suhasini Maniratnam seeks help on Twitter after son Nandan gets robbed in Italy

Mani Ratnam’s son Nandan robbed in Italy. Mani Ratnam’s son Nandan robbed in Italy.

Ace filmmaker Mani Ratnam’s son Nandan was robbed in Italy. In a series of tweets, Suhasini Maniratnam, Tamil actor and wife of Mani Ratnam requested people to help her son, who was robbed in Belluno, Italy on Sunday. At around 7 pm, she first tweeted SOS and asked for help, saying her son needed to go to the airport. “SOS anyone near Venice airport? Can you help our son who was robbed in Belunno? He needs to reach airport. Please help,” Suhasini tweeted.

Later continuing the thread she described the location of her son and requested people to not spam call on her son’s mobile number. She tweeted, “anyone near venice st mark square police station Pls pls help. ppl who can’t help in venice pls don’t call the number i posted earlier as your drain out his battery & he ll lose contact.” She next posted, “people from india pls don’t call and harass some one who already is in distress”

Within an hour, help arrived for her son and she tweeted out again, this time thanking people. “Help is on the way for our son. So those from Twitter who offered help. Thank you. He’s fine now.” The latest update from her side reads as, “Our son checked into a hotel. He is safe tonight.”

Here is the series of tweets by Mani Ratnam’s wife Suhasini Maniratnam after her son was robbed in Italy:

In other news, Mani Ratnam is eagerly looking forward to the release of upcoming Malayalam-Tamil bilingual drama Solo, directed by his erstwhile assistant Bejoy Nambiar.

