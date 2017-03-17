Mani Ratnam’s Kaatru Veliyidai official release date announced

Mani Ratnam’s Kaatru Veliyidai starring Karthi and Aditi Rao Hydari will hit the theaters in April. Mani Ratnam’s Kaatru Veliyidai starring Karthi and Aditi Rao Hydari will hit the theaters in April.

Mani Ratnam’s Kaatru Veliyidai has fans super excited, especially after the release of its trailer. Karthi’s character is unlike any he has ever played before and Aditi Rao Hydari looked brilliant in the songs as well as the trailer. The movie was given U certificate by CBFC and the filmmakers announced the release date recently.

Mani Ratnam’s last outing OK Kanmani starring Dulquer Salmaan and Nithya Menen was a huge blockbuster. In fact, it was remade into a Bollywood film with Aditya Roy Kapur and Shraddha Kapoor in the lead roles and fans are expecting something similar with Kaatru Veliyidai. It does look like yet another love story with romance, drama and of course, the much-needed conflict. But don’t we all know that Mani Ratnam is the master of tales, especially when it comes to romance?

Madras Talkies, the production house, took to its official Twitter page to announce the release date. They said, “Mark it on your calendar – April 7th, 2017. Coming soon at theaters near you! #KaatruVeliyidai @arrahman @Karthi_Offl @aditiraohydari”

The poster along with this tweet looks stunning. There is a rustic look to it all, especially with the lightly inscribed words in the background.

The trailer was released recently by AR Rahman and Mani Ratnam through a Facebook Live chat. They were seen talking about how AR Rahman composes songs in flights, the first list of songs that Mani Ratnam had got from ARR for Roja and more. The music album, on the other hand, is expected to release on March 20, 2017.

“Kaatru Veliyidai Kannama” sounds like it could become the fans’ next favourite phrase after “Aasai Kothamaliye”.

