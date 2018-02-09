It’s official! Mani Ratnam’s multi-starrer is titled Chekka Chivantha Vaanam

Chekka Chivantha Vaanam is being bankrolled by Mani Ratnam’s Madras Talkies and Lyca Productions Chekka Chivantha Vaanam is being bankrolled by Mani Ratnam’s Madras Talkies and Lyca Productions

Mani Ratnam has pulled off a casting coup. The veteran filmmaker whose next has a huge ensemble cast has been titled Chekka Chivantha Vaanam. In a poster released today by the makers, the four men in the film are seen in the backdrop of an orange sky. While we knew Silambarasan, Vijay Sethupathi and Aravind Swami were part of the cast, Arun Vijay has also been roped in as a surprise addition. This also doubles up as confirmation that Fahadh Faasil has opted out of the project due to date issues. Jyothika, Aishwarya Rajesh and Aditi Rao Hydari are also part of the film with Prakash Raj as well for company. The film has been titled Nawab in Telugu.

Chekka Chivantha Vaanam is being bankrolled by Mani Ratnam’s Madras Talkies and Lyca Productions. While the music is by AR Rahman, Santhosh Sivan will be cranking the camera with Sreekar Prasad in charge of editing. The project has incomparably been one of the most talked about films right from its inception, especially after Mani’s last film Kaatru Veliyidai received immense flak. The pre-production work has been going on in full swing with Simbu hitting the gym religiously to get in shape for the project. Shooting is expected to begin this month.

Here is director Mani Ratnam’s next… a very exciting project! We start shooting on Monday. Welcome aboard brother @arunvijayno1 #CCV pic.twitter.com/nfPNFBVvbX — arvind swami (@thearvindswami) February 9, 2018

“Another film with Mani sir is a blessing. While shooting for Kaatru Veliyidai, I was living my childhood dream of working with my favourite director. It was surreal and thrilling at the same time. It was such an enriching experience. I got hooked to his style and discipline of filmmaking, and I can’t wait to be on his sets again,” Aditi had said about working with Mani Ratnam again.

