Mani Ratnam and R Madhavan to join hands for the fifth time?

Amid rumours that actor R. Madhavan might reunite with Mani Ratnam for the fourth time, a source close to the filmmaker says he hasn’t finalised the cast for his next yet-untitled Tamil project. “Mani sir is in talks with a few actors and this includes Madhavan. But he hasn’t signed anyone yet and the process will take a few more weeks,” the source told IANS.

Ratnam and Madhavan had previously worked in Tamil films Alaipayuthey, Kannathil Muthamittal and Aayutha Ezhuthu. The source confirmed Ratnam is not making a romantic film. “He is exploring a different genre and it won’t be another romantic flick this time. Also, the film might feature two male protagonists,” the source said.

Cinematographer Santosh Sivan has joined forces for the sixth time with Ratnam on this project, slated to roll from September. In the meanwhile, R. Madhavan will be seen in the film Vikram Vedha alongside Vijay Sethupathi. The film is slated to release on June 21 and will see him playing the role of a cop, Vikram who is plotting to catch the local don Vedha, portrayed by Sethupathi. The film is directed by duo Pushkar and Gayatri, who has also written the story.

Other than this, Maddy will also be seen in Bollywood film Chanda Mama Door Ke. The film stars Sushant Singh Rajput in the lead role and Madhavan would be playing the role of a pilot in the film. After Tanu Weds Manu Returns, this would be his next outing, and fans are quite excited about the same.

