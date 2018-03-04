Making of 2.0 VFX video: Compared to 2.0, Endhiran will look like a teaser, says Srinivas Mohan

2.0’s VFX would be on par with Hollywood, says the team. 2.0’s VFX would be on par with Hollywood, says the team.

Hours after a version of 2.0’s teaser was leaked online, the makers have released a making video of the film that sheds light on the film’s visual effects (VFX). Featuring Shankar and the members from the VFX and design team, the video gives an insight into the efforts the crew has put in to make the film a memorable experience.

In a first, a virtual camera device has been used that allows the cameraperson to handle the camera virtually. “Compared to 2.0, Endhiran will look like a teaser. It’s is much bigger in terms of scale,” says visual effects supervisor Srinivas Mohan.

Shankar also talks about the difficulties of transferring his vision on to the screen. Shankar revealed that this is the first time he had used concept artists to explain an idea to his team. “We had concept artists who drew various versions of the idea. I picked the closest to my vision and then it was converted into rough 3D models. The pre-visualisation was new and a very fun way to communicate with the entire team,” Shankar said.

Akshay Kumar makes his Tamil debut with 2.0.

Rajinikanth plays a scientist and a robot in 2.0.

The timing of the making video is a bit suspicious as it was hours after the leak. There was no previous information about the release of such a video. The making video could easily be damage control that was created by the leaked teaser. The leaked version, which was incomplete, was criticised by several as not impressive. It looks like the makers are fixing the damage with an extensive video that talks about the VFX process.

