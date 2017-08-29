Mahesh Babu to promote Spyder on Bigg Boss Tamil?

Mahesh Babu may promote Spyder on Bigg Boss Tamil Mahesh Babu may promote Spyder on Bigg Boss Tamil

It seems like Tollywood star Mahesh Babu is leaving no stone unturned in promoting his debut Tamil film Spyder. Buzz is that the actor will be soon paying a visit to the sets of Bigg Boss Tamil, a hit television show that is hosted by Ulaganayagan Kamal Haasan.

Mahesh will be sharing the stage with Kamal even as he will promote his upcoming film Spyder, said reports. However, an official announcement on the same is awaited.

If it happens, Mahesh will be the first star to promote his film in the first season of Bigg Boss Tamil. While movie stars promoting their upcoming films on the Bigg Boss platform is a common practice in other languages, such film promotional activities are yet to take place in the Tamil version of the show.

Even Jr NTR’s Bigg Boss Telugu has hosted several high-profile celebrity guests including Rana Daggubati as part of their film promotions.

Promoting Mahesh’s film on Bigg Boss Tamil is a very good move as it is one of the highly watched shows in Tamil at present. The show’s viewership is pegged at 3.6 million impressions on an average and weekend episodes with Kamal are the top attraction of the show.

The makers of Spyder also have other grand plans to welcome Mahesh to Tamil cinema. A grand welcome event for Mahesh will be held in Chennai on September 9. The whole star cast and other big names of Tamil cinema are expected to be present during the event.

Spyder is ace-filmmaker AR Murugadoss’s ambitious project and it also marks his first directorial outing with Mahesh. The film has been shot in Tamil and Telugu, while it will be dubbed into Malayalam and Arabic.

The filmmakers have released two teasers so far to a massive response. The second teaser introduced the conflict between the protagonist and the main antagonist played by SJ Suryah. It is an espionage-thriller and is bankrolled by NV Prasad and Tagore Madhu. Composer Harris Jayaraj has scored the music for the film.

While Rakul Preet plays the female lead, actor Bharath will also be seen in an important role. The film is currently in its post-production and is gearing up for a grand release on September 27.

