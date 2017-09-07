Mahesh Babu’s Spyder makes Rs 150 crore pre-release business

Guess how much Mahesh Babu’s Spuder has made before its release! Guess how much Mahesh Babu’s Spuder has made before its release!

Tollywood star Mahesh Babu’s forthcoming film is clearly the most-awaited film of this festive season. Sample this: the film has earned more than Rs 150 crore even before its theatrical release.

According to reports, the film’s theatrical rights alone have fetched a whopping Rs 120 crore. Spyder, said to be Mahesh’s most expensive film in his career, is directed by ace-filmmaker AR Murugadoss. The espionage thriller is said to be Murugadoss’s most ambitious project, which has been in the production for more than a year.

Spyder is a bilingual film, which has been shot in Tamil and Telugu. Mahesh has dubbed for his character in Tamil to make sure his fans are happy. The film will mark Mahesh’s much-awaited debut in Kollywood, who enjoys a solid fan following in Tamil Nadu. In order to celebrate the feat, the makers of Spyder will be holding a grand event on September 9, where the audio of the film will also be launched.

The filmmakers will also use the platform to roll out the red carpet for the Tollywood star to Tamil cinema. According to reports, nearly 2,000 fans of Mahesh from Andhra Pradesh and Telangana is expected to travel to Chennai to be part of the celebration. Meanwhile, the filmmakers will also hold a pre-release event in Hyderabad for the Telugu fans of Mahesh.

The trailers of both Telugu and Tamil will also be released on Saturday coinciding with the audio release event.

The filmmakers have already released two teasers so far to a massive response. The second teaser introduced the conflict between the protagonist and the main antagonist played by SJ Suryah. The espionage-thriller is bankrolled by NV Prasad and Tagore Madhu. Composer Harris Jayara has scored the music for the film.

While Rakul Preet plays the female lead, actor Bharath will also be seen in an important role. The film’s crew recently wrapped up the shooting in Romania after filming a duet song between Mahesh and Rakul. The post-production work is going in full swing and is gearing up for a grand release on September 27.

