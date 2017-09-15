Mahesh Babu’s Spyder falls prey to cyber attacks

Mahesh Babu’s Spyder trailer leaked Mahesh Babu’s Spyder trailer leaked

Tollywood star Mahesh Babu’s upcoming film Spyder was the latest to fall prey to cyber attacks. The trailer of the film was leaked on Thursday forcing the filmmakers to advance its release in order to contain the damage. “Rough cut version of the Trailer got leaked. The Official version of #SpyderTrailer will be out in One hour @ 12 AM 15th Sept,” read an official statement posted on Spyder Twitter handle.

Spyder trailer was scheduled to be released at the grand pre-release event that will be held in Hyderabad on Friday evening. The star-studded event will begin at 7pm at Shilpa Kala Vedika.

Recently, the film made headlines after speculations were rife that a footage from the film was leaked online. However, the filmmakers posted a clarification rubbishing the rumours. “Do not believe in rumours about any leakage of #SPYder footage. Some elements are spreading fake videos,” the filmmakers tweeted.

Before Spyder, big budget films like director Shankar’s 2.0, Suriya’s Thaana Serndha Koottam and Jr NTR’s Jai Lava Kusa were in a similar predicament after pictures and footages of their productions found their way to the internet making the filmmakers unhappy.

Spyder trailer, meanwhile, is the expansion of the second teaser that introduced the core conflict of the film between the protagonist Mahesh Babu and the antagonist SJ Suryah. Going by the trailer, Mahesh plays an intelligence officer named Siva, who is visibly terrified and shocked by the sheer scale of destruction inflicted by Suryah’s character.

Spyder will be Mahesh’s debut film in Tamil, while it has also been shot in Telugu and dubbed into Malayalam. The film will release simultaneously in all three languages on September 27.

