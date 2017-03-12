Mahesh Babu shares his favourite look from Murugadoss film, see pic

Mahesh Babu’s shares a picture from his upcoming film, directed by Murugadoss. Mahesh Babu’s shares a picture from his upcoming film, directed by Murugadoss.

Actor Mahesh Babu has shared one of his personal favourite pictures from his upcoming film, tentatively titled Mahesh 23, which is being directed by AR Murugadoss. The makers have kept the fans excited to get a glimpse of one of the most awaited films of south Indian film industry.

The film has created a lot of buzz for multiple reasons, including that it marks the debut of Mahesh in Tamil cinema. Meanwhile, earlier the makers had revealed that it will be the 2.0 version of Vijay’s superhit film Thuppakki. The 2012 action film, which was also directed by Murugadoss, followed a secret operation of a soldier to rid Mumbai of sleeping cells and it was also remade in Hindi as Holiday with Akshay Kumar in the lead.

In Mahesh 23, its lead actor is said to play the role of a secret agent. It is also speculated that the film deals with the issue of terrorism.

Meanwhile, Murugadoss is taking his own time to finish the project with Mahesh in the lead role. The shooting of the film is currently underway in Chennai, following which the film’s crew will head to Vietnam for a major schedule.

More from the world of Entertainment:

According to reports, 85 percent of the shooting is completed and the makers will release the first look poster and the title of the movie by the end of this month.

One of my personal favourites..!! :) http://t.co/xxmEBtwa3P — Mahesh Babu (@urstrulyMahesh) March 11, 2017

Rakul Preet plays the female lead and SJ Suryah the main antagonist in the film. Actors Bharath and RJ Balaji will be seen in key roles too. Harris Jayaraj is scoring the music for the film, while Santosh Sivan is handling the camera. The producers are reportedly planning to release it during the Ramzan holidays.

© The Indian Express Online Media Pvt Ltd