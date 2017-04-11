Mahesh 23: Mahesh Babu film’s first look to be out tomorrow, say filmmakers

The first look of actor Mahesh Babu from Murugadoss film to be out The first look of actor Mahesh Babu from Murugadoss film to be out

It is about time. The fans of Tollywood star Mahesh Babu are clearly running out of patience as the makers of his forthcoming film kept them waiting to get a glimpse of their favourite actor’s look. However, the producers have now announced that the most-awaited first look poster of the film, which has been tentatively titled Mahesh 23, will be unveiled on Wednesday.

“The Countdown Begins!Mark your Calendar!!Set your Time!!#Mahesh23 #ARM11 #FirstLook12Apr17@5pm @ARMurugadoss @urstrulyMahesh,” tweeted NVR Cinema, which is producing the film that marks Mahesh’s official debut in Tamil.

This comes just days after Mahesh requested his fans to bear with the filmmakers, saying that they have been shooting day and night for the film and the first look will be released soon. “The first look will be out very soon…Requesting you all to be a little patient. Love you guys as always,” Mahesh had tweeted.

Mahesh 23 is directed by AR Murugadoss. The ace filmmaker is a self-confessed fan of Mahesh Babu and he had expressed his desire to direct the Telugu superstar, who also enjoys a strong fan following in Tamil Nadu, a few years ago. Finally, his maiden project with Mahesh went on the floors in July last year. Since then, the film has been the talk of the town and the filmmakers have closely guarded the project against unwanted leaks of plot details and character looks.

The film has a huge star cast. Rakul Preet plays the female lead and SJ Suryah will play the role of the antagonist in the film. Actors Bharath and RJ Balaji will be seen in key roles too. Harris Jayaraj is scoring the music for the film while Santosh Sivan is handling the camera.

