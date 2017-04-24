Magalir Mattum trailer: Jyothika and team go on a journey of self discovery. Watch video

Magalir Mattum trailer, starring Jyothika , is out. Magalir Mattum trailer, starring Jyothika , is out.

Actor Suriya unveiled the trailer of Jyothika’s upcoming film Magalir Mattum on Monday, coinciding with the film’s music album launch. Many may not know that Kamal Haasan had written and produced a film of the same name that was released in 1994. The film dealt with the issue of sexual harassment at the workplace and women empowerment. Going by the trailer of Magalir Mattum, which is English for Ladies Only, the film deals with the everyday life of housewives.

Jyothika plays a motorcycle-riding, modern and independent women, who is a documentary filmmaker by profession. She heads a group of middle-aged women, who set out on a journey of self discovery. The film’s main theme is women empowerment and after years of being restricted within the confines of their homes, three women, inspired by Jyothika, set out to live their lives on their own terms for three days.

Jyothika had taken a professional sabbatical after her marriage to Suriya and made a solid comeback with 2015 film 36 Vayadhinile, a remake of Malayalam film ‘How Old Are You?’ It seems the actor is not ready to play a mere arm candy in the films anymore. Instead, she is becoming a torchbearer of sorts for women empowerment with her onscreen roles.

Seasoned actors Oorvasi and Nassar, who were part of 1994 Magalir Mattum, have also played pivotal roles in the upcoming film. It also stars Saranya Ponvannan and Bhanupriya in important roles. The film is directed by Bramma and has music by Gibran. For the first time, Jyothika has dubbed for herself in this film. The actor agreed to do that upon the suggestion of director Bramma as she is now fluent in Tamil. Her star brother-in-law Karthi has also sung a song for this film.

Magalir Mattum is produced by Suriya’s home production banner 2D Entertainment and will hit the screens in May this year.

First Published on: April 24, 2017 11:55 am

