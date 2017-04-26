Magalir Mattum actor Jyothika: Please offer intelligent characters to women

Actor Jyothika talks about the important of roles for women actors that have substance at the music launch of her upcoming film, Magalir Mattum. Actor Jyothika talks about the important of roles for women actors that have substance at the music launch of her upcoming film, Magalir Mattum.

Lovingly known as Jo by her fans, the 38-year-old actress, who essays the role of a documentary filmmaker in her upcoming film Magalir Mattum, says cinema has the power to influence the youth and is responsible for the treatment meted out to women in the country. “This is a message to directors who direct big hero films. Please give women characters some dignity in your movies. Look at your mother, wife, sister or girlfriend and give realistic roles to women like the people living around you. There are crores of fans and followers to big heroes.

“You’re socially responsible to what is happening to women all over India. Cinema has a big impact on youth. Please offer intelligent characters to women,” Jyothika said at the music launch of her film Magalir Mattum here recently. The actress said if the filmmakers will continue to show stories where one actor is paired opposite four women, the youth will get a wrong message.

“Refrain from encouraging comedians to speak double-meaning dialogues with the heroine around,” she stressed. Jyothika’s actor-husband Suriya has produced Magalir Mattum. Suriya said watching a recent advertisement of Aamir Khan on women empowerment was eye-opening for him. “I feel I should be socially responsible in my movies. I promise that I will be more responsible henceforth. I watched a recent TV commercial starring Aamir Khan… The advertisement felt like a slap in the face,” Suriya said.

Director Bramma G, best known for his National Award-winning drama Kuttram Kadithal, said Magalir Mattum is a celebration of womanhood. “I don’t believe in feminism. The society belongs to both men and women equally. Magalir Mattum is a celebration of womanhood,” Bramma said. The film also stars Urvashi, Bhanupriya, Saranya Ponvannan, Nasser and Livingston in important roles.

