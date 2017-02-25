Madras HC orders Dhanush’s personal appearance to verify birthmarks

Tamil superstar Dhanush told to appear before the Madras High Court Tamil superstar Dhanush told to appear before the Madras High Court

The Madurai bench of the Madras High Court has directed actor Dhanush to appear before it on February 28 to verify his identification marks on his body in connection with the paternity claim made by an elderly couple.

The actor had moved the Madurai High Court requesting to quash the proceedings in a judicial magistrate court in Melur, saying petitioners, R Kathiresan and his wife K Meenakshi, have not provided any material evidence to support their claim. When the petition came up for hearing on Friday, Justice G Chockalingam summoned the actor to present himself in person to verify the birthmarks on his body to see if they match with the claims of the aged couple.

The couple had submitted to the court a set of school documents that mentions birthmarks of their alleged son. In turn, Dhanuh had filed a counter affidavit arguing that he does not have the identification marks mentioned in the school documents even as he submitted a school transfer certificate, which does not mention birthmarks.

The couple, however, refused to believe Dhanush’s claim about the identification marks, prompting the judge to order the actor’s personal appearance. Dhanush’s lawyer informed the judge that his client might be out of the country for shooting or some other reason, while seeking exemption from his personal appearance.

More from the world of Entertainment:

The bench then ordered the counsel to produce relevant documents, including air tickets, passport and visa copies of the actor to show on which date he has flown out of the country and by when he will return.

The couple in question moved a Judicial Magistrate Court in Melur in Madurai on November 25 last year, claiming they are the real parents of the actor and hence they were entitled to a monthly maintenance amount of Rs 65,000 from him. In turn, the bench summoned Dhanush to appear before it for a hearing on January 12.

Dhanush had repeatedly denied the couple’s paternity claim saying the respondents were not even remotely connected to him. He has voiced his suspicion that someone else might be behind the couple to extract money from him.

© The Indian Express Online Media Pvt Ltd