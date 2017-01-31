Madhavan’s transformation for Vikram Vedha will give you fitness goals. See pic

Madhavan is shedding weight for Vikram Vedha Madhavan is shedding weight for Vikram Vedha

Actor Madhavan seems to be on the top of his game even as he is experimenting with his looks and choice of his films. After bulking up for his role as a hot-headed boxing coach in Irudhi Suttru, the actor is now losing weight for his upcoming film.

Madhavan is playing an encounter specialist called Vikramadithiyan in Tamil film titled Vikram Vedha, which also has actor Vijay Sethupathi in the lead role. His role in the film requires him to be lean, so the actor went on a “secret diet” and started shedding weight without hitting the gym.

“I’m glad that I’ve managed to achieve this look without any workout and just followed my own secret diet which got me such a fantastic result. I do not eat after 6 p.m. and ensure to keep at least five-and-half-hour gap between two meals,” he said, according to The News Minute.

He has shared a picture of himself on his Instagram account, where he is looking fit and 10 years younger. “Losing it bit by bit…,” he captioned the picture.

Meanwhile, Vikram Vedha is a crime thriller directed by director duo Gayathri – Pushkar. Besides Madhavan, Vijay, the film also stars Varalaxmi Sarathkumar, Shraddha Srinath and John Vijay in important roles. The film is bankrolled by Sashikanth of Y Not Studios.

After this project, Madhavan will start shooting for the Tamil remake of the Malayalam hit Charlie, which had Dulquer Salmaan in the lead role. The film, directed by AL Vijay, also marks the debut of Premam girl Sai Pallavi in Tamil.

