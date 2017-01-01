Madhavan, Suriya, Jyothika party hard in Dubai on New Year’s Eve, see pic

Madhavan, Suriya and Jyothika party hard in Dubai Madhavan, Suriya and Jyothika party hard in Dubai

Actor Madhavan took some time off from the shooting of his upcoming film and went abroad to usher in the New Year with family and friends. The actor took off from Chennai on Friday along with his wife Sarita Birje and friends to revel in the celebrations.

“Last day of the shoot here in Chennai for 2016 .. to be resumed in 2017.. now off with the family and friends to Dubai for a quick NYE party,” he had posted on his Twitter account. And the next thing we know, he is in the company of Suriya and Jyothika.

Madhavan shared a picture in which the celebrity couples are wearing fedoras except for Jyothika as they pose for a selfie sporting their brightest smiles at a crowded club in Dubai. “With the dearest friends and family. A blessed new year eve… Love you bro..@Suriya_offl,” he tweeted.

Giving back his love, Suriya said his bond with Madhavan is “too special”. “This bond is too special Maddy bro!! Can’t thank you enough for all that you do!!” he tweeted.

Meanwhile, both the actors have more than one reason to give a happy closure to 2016. After a long time, Madhavan tasted box office success and even received good reviews from the critics for his sports drama Irudhi Suttru, which also released in Hindi as Saala Khadoos. On the other hand, Suriya’s sci-fi fantasy film 24 had collected more than Rs 100 crore at the box office.

Interestingly, both their films, Saala Khadoos and 24 were named as the top Indian movies in 2016 by IMDb.

With the dearest friends and family. A blessed new year eve… Love you bro..@Suriya_offl pic.twitter.com/qQ8p7EVe6H — Ranganathan Madhavan (@ActorMadhavan) January 1, 2017

Last day of shoot here in Chennai for 2016 .. to be resumed in 2017.. now off with the family and friends to Dubai for a quick NYE party. pic.twitter.com/Lw1qfyPnlL — Ranganathan Madhavan (@ActorMadhavan) December 30, 2016

Happy 2017 People …😘😘😘😘😘😘😘😘😘 pic.twitter.com/Ftb9VRRWyU — Ranganathan Madhavan (@ActorMadhavan) December 31, 2016

This bond is too special Maddy bro!! Can’t thank you enough for all that you do!! http://t.co/rTPwQpsvtp — Suriya Sivakumar (@Suriya_offl) January 1, 2017

Madhavan is currently shooting for Vikram Veda, in which he shares the screen with Vijay Sethupathi. Suriya is shooting for Thaana Serntha Kootam even as he is awaiting the release of Singam 3, which will release on the Republic Day weekend.

