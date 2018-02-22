

Madhavan, Puneeth Rajkumar and Tovino Thomas in Vinnai Thaandi Varuvaya 2 Madhavan, Puneeth Rajkumar and Tovino Thomas in Vinnai Thaandi Varuvaya 2

Gautham Vasudev Menon’s Vinnai Thaandi Varuvaya is one of the love stories that is said to capture the essence of contemporary romance. And since Gautham announced the sequel for the same, the excitement has been high. In a recent interview to Film Companion, the filmmaker has confirmed that R.Madhavan would be part of the sequel and not Simbu. Also, Gautham confirmed that Sandalwood star Puneeth Rajkumar and Mollywood heartthrob Tovino Thomas would be part of the project. Anushka will play one of the female leads. The film is said to begin eight years after VTV ended. It is about Karthik’s life and his friends, who are each from a different state. AR Rahman, whose music for VTV was a rage, will be scoring for the sequel as well.

Gautham currently has two projects in hand which are waiting to see daylight. One is Dhruva Natchathiram with Chiyaan Vikram. The film boasts of a strong cast with Aishwarya Rajesh, Andrea Jeremiah and Ritu Varma. On the other hand, he has Ennai Nokki Paayum Thotta which stars Dhanush and Megha Akash. The film has music by Darbuka Siva whose songs are already massive hits.

Apart from his film projects, Gautham also his pet project Ondraga Originals with Madan Karky and Karthik. The trio comes up with original music videos as an attempt to explore the independent music scene in Tamil. Their last single “Ulaviravu” went viral on social media, garnering positive response from all quarters. Interestingly, Ulaviravu starred Tovino along with popular actor-host Dhivyadharshini, in what could be called his debut in Tamil.

