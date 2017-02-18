R. Madhavan is proud of his son Vedant’s swimming talent and is showing off for the world to see

R. Madhavan with his son Vedant, who recently participated in a 4 km swimathon R. Madhavan with his son Vedant, who recently participated in a 4 km swimathon

Actor Madhavan, who was last seen in the bilingual sport drama Irudhi Suttru took to Twitter to share his son’s recent accomplishment. Vedant apparently took part in a swimming competition, where he had to swim 4 km to complete the swimathon, and the talented boy completed the task in 57 minutes. The proud father, not only applauded his son, but also mentioned that this is something that he could not even dream about.

He tweeted, “Proud day for the Dad in Me.Vedaant swam 4 km Swimathon @ Khan Gym, in under 57 min.Something I can NEVER imagine doing.”

To this tweet, actors Suriya, Radikaa Sarathkumar, Poonam Dhillon and others replied congratulating the father and son.

Proud day for the Dad in Me.Vedaant swam 4 km Swimathon @ Khan Gym, in under 57 min.Something I can NEVER imagine doing. pic.twitter.com/CLSCNXSpE4 — Ranganathan Madhavan (@ActorMadhavan) February 18, 2017

@ActorMadhavan that is so awesome! Great job Vedant! Keep going! Wish you all glory and happiness — arvind swami (@thearvindswami) February 18, 2017

@ActorMadhavan wow — that’s amazing !! How he has grown from a beautiful baby to a capable handsome boy❤ — poonam dhillon (@poonamdhillon) February 18, 2017

In his work front, he is busy with his Tamil flick Vikram Vedha. The Irudhi Suttu actor lost weight for his role in this film and received much attention from his fans for his dapper looks. He has also said that the teaser for the film will be released very soon and the movie release is just around the corner.

Now much longer buddy ..#VirkramVedha just around the corner … Teaser coming VERRRRRRYYYYY SOOOON. http://t.co/SFGpO4A9gE — Ranganathan Madhavan (@ActorMadhavan) February 18, 2017

After seeing his look in the film, we are super excited to see the film on the big screen. The film also stars Vijay Sethupathy is a pivotal role.

Madhavan will also working be working alongside Sushant Singh Rajput and Nawazuddin Siddiqui in Chanda Mama Door Ke. He is apparently cast as an airforce pilot.

