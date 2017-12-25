Maari 2: Yuvan Shankar Raja to score music for Dhanush-Balaji Mohan’s next

The music for Dhanush’s Maari 2 will be composed by none other than Yuvan Shankar Raja The music for Dhanush’s Maari 2 will be composed by none other than Yuvan Shankar Raja

It is official! The music for Dhanush’s Maari 2 will be composed by none other than Yuvan Shankar Raja. While it might be bad news for Anirudh fans, there is much to be excited about as Dhanush and Yuvan are collaborating after ten years. The duo has a brilliant track record — some examples are Thullavatho Ilamai, Kadhal Konden and Pudhupettai. It was expected that Maari 2 will have Anirudh (he scored music for Maari) as both Dhanush and Anirudh had denied rumours of a split. But looks like it is Yuvan who has bagged the film.

Tweeting the update, director Balaji Mohan said that it was a privilege to be working with Yuvan Shankar Raja. “Privileged to be working with one of my all time favourite music directors! 🙂 Happy to officially announce that Yuvan sir is on board for Maari 2 and music work has started! Dhanush sir & Yuvan sir combo back after 10 years!,” he tweeted. Yuvan, on the other hand, tweeted, “Really happy for this one….thank you for having me onboard.”

Maari 2 is the sequel to 2015 hit Maari starring Dhanush, Kajal Agarwal and Vijay Yesudas. However, the sequel will have the Premam girl Sai Pallavi playing the female lead. Mollywood star Tovino Thomas will be playing the baddie against Dhanush.

Notably, Velaiyilla Pattathari 2’s music received a lot of flak from fans as they felt it didn’t match the prequel. While the first part had music by Anirudh, the second film was scored by Sean Roldan. Apart from Maari 2, Dhanush is also working on Vetrimaran’s Vada Chennai and Gautham Menon’s Ennai Nokki Paayum Thotta.

