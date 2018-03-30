Lyca tweet hints at Kaala postponement

Will Rajinikanth’s Kaala be postponed? Will Rajinikanth’s Kaala be postponed?

For a first time in a long, long time, films of Superstar Rajinikanth are struggling to release in theatres as announced. The release date of the mega-budget sci-fi film 2.0 has been pushed back multiple times since last year citing post-production reasons. Now, his forthcoming gangster drama Kaala is also likely to be delayed due to the ongoing standoff between the producers and digital service providers in the Tamil film industry.

Lyca Productions, which is involved in the production of Kaala, on Friday put out a tweet expressing solidarity with the position taken by the Tamil Film Producers’ Council in the ongoing standoff. “We are in sync with the Producers Council and in complete support of the demands. We will comply with the same till the system is rectified. #TFPC,” it tweeted.

Earlier, when speculations were rife that the producers have decided to postpone Kaala release, Lyca was quick to rubbish it. “@LycaProductions has not conveyed anything to anyone regarding #Kaala release date. We are not responsible for any statements arising on release date speculations,” it had said.

The latest tweet from the production house strongly hints that the producers may have related their stand as the strike seems to be still far from over.

Kaala makers were also forced to wrestle with the producers’ council for securing a No Objection Certificate (NOC) to enable them to go ahead with the censor board formalities, said reports earlier.

When the strike comes to end, the films will be released based on the date they were cleared by the censor board. This producer’s council decision has already made it highly difficult for Kaala makers to release the film as promised.

Kaala is written and directed by Pa Ranjith and is produced by Dhanush’s Wunderbar Films. It boasts an ensemble star cast including Rajinikanth, Nana Patekar, Huma Qureshi, Samuthirakani, Pankaj Tripathi and Easwari Rao.

