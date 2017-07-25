Lyca Productions buys Mahesh Babu’s Spyder rights in Tamil Nadu for a record price

Mahesh Babu’s Spyder will release in September Mahesh Babu’s Spyder will release in September

The theatrical rights of Tollywood superstar Mahesh Babu’s upcoming film Spyder has been acquired by Lyca Productions. The Tamil-Telugu bilingual, being directed by AR Murguadoss, is one of the most awaited films this year down south.

Buzz is that Lyca Productions has bought the Tamil Nadu distribution rights of the forthcoming espionage thriller for a whopping Rs 25 crore. “@LycaProductions buys TN theatricals & other rights of bilingual @urstrulyMahesh/@ARMurugadoss #Spyder 4 a rumoured whopping Rs 25 Cr. WoW!,” tweeted trade analyst Sreedhar Pillai.

“AR Murugadoss most ambitious project with Mahesh Babu, SPYDER rights has been obtained by Lyca !!! Mega opus magic continues with Lyca….,” tweeted Raju Mahalingam, the creative head of Lyca Productions. The production house earlier this year distributed Tollywood Megastar Chiranjeevi’s comeback film Khaidi No. 150.

Lyca Productions is also bankrolling India’s costliest sci-fi film 2.0, starring superstar Rajinikanth and Akshay Kumar.

Spyder was earlier announced as an Eid release. However, the filmmakers were not able to wrap up the shoot on time. The release was postponed to August but finally, the film will be hitting the screens in September, targeting the pooja holidays.

The Tamil-Telugu spy thriller will clash at the box office with Balakrishna’s Paisa Vasool, which is helmed by Puri Jagannadh. Paisa Vasool will hit screens on September 29.

Mahesh has been shooting for Spyder since last July as Murugadoss is taking his own sweet time to complete ‘his most ambitious project’. The production of Spyder has reportedly taken more time than expected affecting Mahesh’s other film commitments. After wrapping up shooting for his Tamil debut, Mahesh will join the sets of Bharat Ane Nenu, which will be directed by Koratala Siva.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd