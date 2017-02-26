Lingusamy puts rumours to rest about Allu Arjun’s debut Tamil film

Allu Arjun’s debut film in Tamil, directed by Lingusamy, is very much happening. Allu Arjun’s debut film in Tamil, directed by Lingusamy, is very much happening.

Director Lingusamy seems to have zero tolerance for rumours. As speculations were rife that his film with Tollywood star Allu Arjun may have been shelved for unknown reasons, the hit filmmaker took to Twitter to put all the rumours to the rest once and for all.

He said his next action film, which is a sequel to his 2005 film Sandakozhi, will go on floors very soon. After he wraps up the film, which will have Vishal in the lead role, he will immediately start shooting for the Allu Arjun-starrer.

“#Sandakozhi2 will be Commencing Shortly & @StudioGreen2 – @alluarjun Project will commence immediately after this. #NoMoreRumours #Vishal,” Lingusamy posted on his Twitter page.

Earlier, Allu Arjun was expected to start shooting for Lingusamy’s film after wrapping up the shooting of Duvvada Jagannadham aka DJ. After it was revealed that he will join the sets of director Vamsi Paidipally’s untitled film next, some reports suggested that the actor’s debut Tamil film has either been called off or put on hold indefinitely.

Allu Arjun is a known face among Tamil film audience since his Telugu movies have been dubbed in Tamil in the past. His movies are also major cash churners at the Kerala box office.

He is currently busy with DJ, directed by Harish Shankar. The teaser of the film recently released to a positive response as the actor sports a new avatar. Allu, who is dubbed as a Stylish Star by his fans for his onscreen fashion sense, will be seen as a Brahmin cook, who is draped in a dhoti and a white shirt, in his upcoming film.

