Like Baahubali, Rana Daggubati has high expectations from The Ghazi Attack

Rana Daggubati thanks Suriya for supporting The Ghazi Attack. Rana Daggubati thanks Suriya for supporting The Ghazi Attack.

Baahubuli actor Rana Daggubati is busy promoting his upcoming war film, The Ghazi Attack, which will hit the worldwide screens this Friday in three languages. He was in Chennai on Monday, where he addressed the media and sought everyone’s support for the film as he called it “a very, very important film.”

“India has the fourth largest navy in the world and we don’t have one film or documentary on the navy that we have seen before this film. I’m very ashamed, I knew very little about the navy. After this film, I’m extremely proud that I was able to bring one of the many, many stories of the Indian navy to the big screen,” Rana said.

When Rana was asked whether he was confident that the film, which is touted to be India’s first underwater war film, will click with the moviegoers in Tamil Nadu, he said he believes that audience will always appreciate a quality film. “I acted in a movie called Baahubali. It was a new attempt too, and was produced on a massive budget. We didn’t know at the time, how the audience will react to the film in Tamil Nadu. But, we were confident that a good film will transcend the boundaries of language. If you make a right film, the entire country will come together to watch it. And it has been proven time and again,” he said.

Rana said whenever he comes to Chennai, his birthplace, he is given a warm welcome and the Tamil moviegoers have already accepted him as one of their own.

He also thanked actor Suriya, who has lent his voice for the Tamil version of the film. “@Suriya_offl can’t thank you enough for this. Thank you for consistently supporting new cinema!!,” he posted on his Twitter page, appreciating the Tamil actor.

In response to Rana’s post, Suriya wrote back saying that he has always been proud of the former’s work. “@RanaDaggubati always proud of what you do!Loved what I saw of #Ghazi u you can thank me by those autographs n a house party (sic),” Suriya tweeted.

@RanaDaggubati always proud of what you do!Loved what I saw of #Ghazi u you can thank me by those autographs n a house party 🎉🙂 http://t.co/PjvPyUbSjp — Suriya Sivakumar (@Suriya_offl) February 13, 2017

The Ghazi Attack is a movie based on the book called Blue Fish, which was authored by director Sankalp Reddy. Initially, Sankalp planned to make a short film on his findings that he made on a classified underwater episode of India-Pakistan war in 1971. He was even apparently building a submarine set on his house terrace before Rana and the producers found him.

The Ghazi Attack has been made on a huge budget with an all-star cast led by Rana. The film has Kay Kay Menon, Taapsee Pannu, Atul Kulkarni among others in the pivotal roles. The 30 percent of the film is shot underwater with extensive use of special effects. The film is primed and ready to hit the screens worldwide in Telugu, Tamil and Hindi on February 17.

