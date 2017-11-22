Like Ashok Kumar, Ajith was harassed by Anbu Chezhiyan: director Suseenthiran

Tamil super star Ajith Kumar was allegedly harassed by a moneylender Tamil super star Ajith Kumar was allegedly harassed by a moneylender

Tamil film director Suseenthiran on Wednesday shared a strongly-worded letter on his Twitter page making some serious allegations against powerful and influential film financier Anbu Chezhiyan following the suicide of producer Ashok Kumar. He said Anbu Chezhiyan wields too much power over the Tamil film fraternity, as three-fourths of the people in the industry have been affected by him.

Suseenthiran revealed that even superstar Ajith was harassed by Anbu Chezhiyan. “I have a shocking news for the fans of Ajith. During the time of Naan Kadavul, even Ajith was put in a similar mindset akin to Ashok. Filmmakers including Lingusamy, Gautham Menon, and many other actors and producers have been harassed by Anbu Chezhiyan,” he alleged.

According to reports, Ajith was director Bala’s first choice to play the lead role in his 2009 film Naan Kadavul. However, Ajith walked out of the film allegedly due to the pressure by Anbu Chezhiyan. The role was later played by actor Arya.

“He (Anbu Chezhiyan) even dictates the terms for composer Imman as to for which film he can score music or not,” Suseenthiran added.

The police have arrested Anbu Chezhiyan, who has been booked under the section of 306 (abetment of suicide) of the IPC.

Anbu Chezhiyan was also accused of pursuing director Mani Ratnam’s elder brother G Venkateswaran, a well-known producer, to the extent of making him commit suicide. However, at the time, the accused financier had denied putting pressure on Venkateswaran for the money he owed him.

Venkateswaran did not leave a note but Ashok did. Ashok has alleged Anbu Chezhiyan harassed him and his family members for the last six months pushing him to take the extreme step. He hanged himself to death at his residence in Chennai on Tuesday, pushing the film industry into a state of shock.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd