Let’s focus our energies on more productive things: Suriya to fans on body shaming comments

Ever since a video of two video jockeys commenting about Suriya’s height on a show went viral, there has been a volley of criticism and backlash targeted at the anchors and the channel. However, Suriya has now responded to the controversy asking his fans to not heed the comments and rather spend their energies on more productive avenues. “Let’s not lower our standards by responding to disrespectful comments. Please spend your energy in activities that are productive to the society. Let the society benefit,” the actor tweeted on Saturday.

The controversy started when two women anchors on a private music channel mocked Suriya for his height. Discussing the possibility of Amitabh Bachchan playing a cameo in his next with KV Anand, the anchors commented that Suriya would need a stool to match Amitabh’s height. Post the comments, his fans and several celebrities have taken to Twitter to condemn the comments. The anchors were also the target of several misogynistic comments. Several fan clubs protested at various places and even in front of the channel’s office.

“Dump ******** need to be treated in some mental hospital..look into the mirror and spit on yourself @sangeethas23 @NivedhithaVJ,” Gnanavel Raja had tweeted. “Funny !! ???? Absolutely not. How unethical in the name of sense of humour. Totally senseless,” tweeted Vishal.

Notably, the actor was considerably lauded for having jokes about his height in his latest film Thaana Serndha Kootam. In a much quoted line from the movie, Suriya says “Namma evlo uyaram endrathu mukiyam illa, evlo uyararom enbathu than mukiyam.”

