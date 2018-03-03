Lakshmi Manchu in Jyothika-Radhamohan’s Tumhari Sulu remake

Lakshmi Manchu will play Neha Dhupia’s character in Tamil remake of Tumahri Sulu. Lakshmi Manchu will play Neha Dhupia’s character in Tamil remake of Tumahri Sulu.

Vidya Balan’s Tumhari Sulu is getting remade in Tamil with Jyothika and the team will be joined by Lakshmi Manchu. The actor has been roped in to play Neha Dhupia’s character in the original. Stylish, authoritative yet approachable — Neha’s characters was one of the talking points of the original film. Lakshmi Manchu, who is well-known for her work in Telugu, will be playing the part in Tamil. Lakshmi’s last venture in Tamil was Mani Ratnam’s Kadal. An excited Lakshmi has said that Neha’s character in the film is close to her personality. “The makers told me that Suriya and Jyothika felt that I am naturally sweet and commanding, not just authoritative but also endearing. So they felt I would be perfect to play the part,” Lakshmi told TOI.

The actor, who is known for off-beat work, has also said that she is excited to get into a stylish avatar. “I am done with de-glam looks,” she said. The remake is helmed by Radhamohan who is famous for his emotional, breezy dramas. The director had earlier worked with Jyothika on the hit film Mozhi where Jo plays a deaf and mute woman. The filmmakers have roped in cinematographer Mahesh Muthuswami and editor Praveen KL for the project. The project is produced by Dhananjayan of Bofta Media Works India. Tumhari Sulu is the story of a vibrant housewife who wants to do something new and ends up being the host of a late-night radio show.

