KV Anand confirms his next with Suriya

One of Kollywood’s hit combo actor Suriya and director KV Anand on Tuesday announced their new project. It will be Suriya’s 37th film and the project will be bankrolled by Lyca Productions.



KV Anand shared the details of his core team for this project. Composer Harris Jayaraj, who has delivered some blockbuster music albums in Suriya’s career, will be scoring music for this film. Pattukottai Prabhakar will crank the camera and art director DRK Kiran is also part of the project. “We need all your love and blessing …!!,” tweeted Suriya, after announcing the project.



Cinematographer Anand made his debut as a director in 2005 with family drama Kana Kandaen. He made a solid mark in the film industry with his action thriller Ayan, starring Suriya. It became the biggest blockbuster at the box office when it released. And the actor-director duo came together for Maattrraan in 2012.



Anand’s previous outing was Kavan, which had Vijay Sethupathi and T.Rajendar in the lead roles. The film was well received at the box office.



Suriya is currently shooting for his maiden collaboration with director Selvaraghavan, which is titled NGK. The first look poster revealing Suriya’s get-up in the film was released recently and created lot of buzz among movie lovers. The poster showed Suriya styled like legendary communist leader Che Guevara.



In January, NGK went on the floors. Producer SR Prabhu of Dream Warrior Picture, who is bankrolling the project, confirmed that it will hit the screens worldwide on Diwali this year.



Composer Yuvan Shankar Raja will be scoring music for the film, cinematography Arvind Krishna will crank the camera and Prasanna GK will take care of editing. The film has Sai Pallavi and Rakul Preet Sing as female leads.

