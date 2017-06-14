Kurangu Bommai trailer: Bharathiraja, Vidharth steal the show, watch video

Kurangu Bommai trailer is out Kurangu Bommai trailer is out

Ace filmmaker AR Murugadoss on Wednesday unveiled the gripping trailer of Kurangu Bommai, starring Vidharth in the lead. The film also stars veteran filmmaker Bharathiraja in an important role. The thriller drama is directed by debut director Nithilan Swaminathan, who made a mark in Kollywood by winning the top honour on Naalaya Iyakkunar Season 3 show.

Going by the trailer, we can expect a gripping drama shot in naturalistic mode. The film seemingly follows the relationship issues between main characters and a bag, that has a monkey doll embossed on it, with full of money that belongs to a bunch of bad guys. The highlight of the trailer seems to be the thriller element in it, which is convincingly conveyed through subtle emotions by Bharathiraja and Vidharth.

Bharathiraja reportedly was so impressed by Nithilan’s writing that he put his own directorial venture, which has been titled OM (Old Man), on hold and came onboard for Kurangu Bommai. The veteran director has brought his rich experience in acting to the table for this film.

Vidharth’s performance is another highlight of the trailer. His previous film Oru Kidayin Karunai Manu had also received rave reviews from the critics. He had also managed to impress the audience and critics with his performance in Kuttrame Thandanai that was released last year. In Kurangu Bommai, he plays a taxi driver, who gets involved in a mess that is way above his pay grade. Delna Davis plays the female lead, while P.L.Thenappan, Elango Kumaravel, Ganja Karuppu play the supporting cast.

The film, which is bankrolled by Shreyasree Movies LLP, has music from Ajaneesh Loknath. Composer Yuvan Shankar Raj’s U1 Studios has bought the theatrical rights of the film.

