Kollywood strike will continue until our demands are met, says Vishal

It has been a month since theatres have seen new Tamil films and looks like the situation won’t end soon. Many had hoped the strike would end in March, but Tamil Film Producer Council President Vishal on Friday announced that the strike will continue until the demands are met. Addressing the media along with Karthi, FEFSI head Selvamani and PC Sreeram from the cinematographers’ union among others, Vishal emphasised that it is a revamp period more than a strike. “This will continue until our demands are met. Producers are also like farmers today — a third party is minting money. VPF is just one of our demands,” said Vishal.

Vishal also announced that there would a united march to Fort St. George in the first week of April to meet the Tamil Nadu chief minister Edapadi K Palaniswamy and I&B Minister Kadambur Raju with their demands. The stakeholders have also decided to ask the government to arbitrate the issue. “Watching films at the theatres should not be seen as a costly affair. There should be flexibility in ticket pricing and also transparency in revenues,” said Vishal. However, while it was made clear no new films will be released, it is not clear whether productional activities will continue to be stalled.

The TFPC has been fighting for computerised ticketing, no VPF charges, flexible ticketing and reduction in online booking charges among other things. There have been no new releases in Kollywood since March 1. Currently, around 37 films have been censored and are ready for release. In addition, around 20 more films have been sent for the censor proceedings. Vishal has also assured that the films will get a release according to their censor dates.

