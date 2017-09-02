Kollywood stars condemn NEET and the government for Anitha’s suicide

Rajinikanth, Kamal Haasan, Vishal and others express their feelings about Anitha’s suicide caused by NEET. Rajinikanth, Kamal Haasan, Vishal and others express their feelings about Anitha’s suicide caused by NEET.

From Rajinikanth, Kamal Haasan, Vishal, Dhanush, Pa Ranjith to GV Prakash, the Tamil film fraternity took to social media to share their condolences after a Tamil Nadu student Anitha committed suicide. She is the same girl who spearheaded a fight against NEET. According to reports, the student hung herself because she couldn’t secure a medical seat when NEET was made compulsory.

Rajinikanth took to Twitter and wrote, “What has happened to Anitha is extremely unfortunate. My heart goes out to all the pain and agony she would have undergone before taking this drastic step. My condolences to the family.”

India Today quoted Kamal Haasan as saying, “We should see that no student takes the drastic measure in future. Do not be dejected, this is not the end. We will fight for justice and will win.”

#RIP anitha .. this is really really sad !! — Dhanush (@dhanushkraja) September 1, 2017

Iranthathu Anitha mattum alla avaludayaa Nambikai, arrivu athanaiyum kondru vitathu #Neet — SaiDhanshika (@SaiDhanshika) September 1, 2017

Actor and also the president of the Tamil Film Producer’s Council, Vishal also expressed his feelings in a statement. He wrote, “I came to know that sister Anitha has committed suicide and I was shocked and hurt. She was the girl who went to court so that other students shouldn’t be affected like her. When I read about her in a weekly magazine, I was proud, but today she has left me hurt. Even after securing 196.5 percent cut off, to say that she can’t get a seat in a medical college is unacceptable. Instead, all that can be said is that the government that we have voted for is not worthy of ruling is what can be said.”

He also added, “Politicians who think people will take whatever happens or they will forget it should learn their lessons. From now on, no student should face the same fate as Anitha and the government should do something about it,” and requested, “Also, to every student who was affected by NEET, please do not come to the same conclusion as Anitha, please come to me, think of me as your brother and we will help you with your education.”

Director Pa Ranjith also took to his Twitter account and wrote, “In a country with no justice where an entire generation’s dreams were destroyed, let your last-minute pain spread in the nation. #NEET”

