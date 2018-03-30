Kollywood shutdown: Here are TFPC’s demands to end the strike

The TFPC and theatre owners have been negotiating intensely to end the stalemate in the industry. The TFPC and theatre owners have been negotiating intensely to end the stalemate in the industry.

For almost a month, Kollywood has run dry without new fims. With a complete shutdown in place by the Tamil Film Producer Council, production and post-production work has been completely stopped. The TFPC and theatre owners have been negotiating intensely to end the stalemate in the industry. At the latest meeting with the theatre owners and distributors, Vishal has placed the following demands.

* Online booking charges should be reduced so that the consumer is benefitted.

* Classify first class, second class, third class tickets to ensure people belonging to all economic classes can afford to watch films on the big screen.

* The producers will only pay for mastering of the content. The theatres have to take responsibility for their projectors.

* All theatres must computerise their ticketing process to make revenue calculations more transparent. In case the revenues are low for a film, the salaries of stars and technicians should be reduced accordingly.

* There should be no theatre syndicates and instead, each theatre owners will have a separate and individual agreement with the producers.

Vishal had earlier said that the talks has been progressing well and a final solution will be reached in a couple of days. There have been no new releases in Kollywood since March 1 as the TFPC started a protest against Digital Service Providers. Claiming that their rates are exorbitant, the TFPC said that no new Tamil films would release from March 1. Currently, around 37 films have been censored and are ready for release. In addition, around 20 more films have been sent for the censor proceedings. Vishal has also assured that the films will get a release according to their censor dates.

