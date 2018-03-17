Kollywood shutdown: Chennai theatres continue to run with older films and other language releases

There has been no new releases since March 1 There has been no new releases since March 1

In a protest against Digital Service Providers, the Tamil Film Producers Council has forced a complete shutdown on production and post production work in Kollywood. There has been no new releases since March 1. After running older releases for two weeks, theatres in Tamil Nadu have shut down with the exception of Chennai theatres who continue to function with older releases.

The standoff between Producers and Digital Service Providers started from March 1, following which producers decided to not release new films. While other industries have decided to release films, TFPC has continued with the strike. It also went a step further, calling for a complete stop of production and post-production activities from March 16. While crews have stopped shooting within Tamil Nadu, crews at locations in rest of India and abroad have been given time till March 23 to wrap up.

With no new film content, theatre owners have said that it is better that they shut down as the footfalls are at an all-time low. Earlier hits like Mersal, Vikram Vedha, Baahubali, Thani Oruvan, Billa have found screens in Chennai where as films like older films of MG Ramachandran and Shivaji Ganesan have also found a few screens.

Other language films have found a high number of screens. Starting with Anushka Sharma’s Pari to Ajay Devgn’s Raid, Kalidas Jayaraman’s much delayed Poomaram and Kirrak Party have been screened by several theatres in Chennai. Some of the earlier hits such as Hey Jude and Bhaagmathie have still found space in the theatres in the city.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd