VIP 2 movie review: The phenomenon that is Dhanush rules hearts

Velai Illa Pattadhaari 2 movie cast: Dhanush, Kajol, Amala Paul, Vivekh

Velai Illa Pattadhaari 2 movie director: Soundarya Rajinikanth

Velai Illa Pattadhaari 2 movie rating: 2.5 stars

Velai Illa Pattadhaari 2 aka VIP2 was one of the most awaited movies of the year. The sequel to Velai Illa Pattadhaari, this film has Dhanush, Amala Paul, Samuthirakani and Vivekh reprising their roles in addition to Kajol making a comeback in Kollywood after almost two decades. Directed by Soundarya Rajinikanth and penned by Dhanush himself, the film is all about Raghuvaran and how he deals with unemployment. The plot then proceeds to build around Raghuvaran’s company and him locking horns with corporate honcho of sorts, Vasundhara. All of this was already known before. It was, however, interesting to see how all of this translated on the silver screen.

Story:

The most important factor of any sequel is the continuity. Soundarya Rajinikanth and her team have done it beautifully. Tiny things like Raghuvaran’s pet and his tent office on the terrace, to the the big things like the VIP boys who supported him in Part 1 – the flow is almost flawless. Vasundhara’ s entry was stylish, every bit as arrogant as we expected and in a way, unsurprisingly impressive.

The massy elements, the entertaining song and dance numbers, stunts that are sure to impress Dhanush’s fans made up the rest of the plot elements. It made the usual conflict between an antagonist and his counterpart interesting. But in the end, the potential was lost. One must mention that the plot was an interesting try.

Screenplay and direction:

There is an art to screenplay and direction. Even commercial films have the potential to become a cult classic. VIP was one such film. Sadly, VIP 2 isn’t so. While everything was close to great, the fact that the film was stretched too much did make one anxious. Also, what is with the shots where we can’t see an actor as he performs?

Cast:

Dhanush is a star, and a performer who has won people over with his modesty and acting chops. He has done it again, and it is no surprise. Kajol, on the other hand, was spectacular in each frame. From her looks to the way she complimented Vasundhara, it did look like a part written for her. The only problem was the voice. At places, in the back of your mind, you have this irritation at the voice and the face not being a perfect match. Other than that, she got a rousing reception from the audience too. Amala Paul as the cranky and nagging wife plays her part well. Saranya Ponvannan’s appearance was unexpected and, in a way, nostalgic. Samuthirakani as the supportive and friendly father has done his part well.

Cinematography:

Sameer Thahir has done a sound job. Especially, the shots of Dhanush and Kajol locking horns is stunning in places. The style with which the scenes have been executed and edited is notable.

Music:

Sean Roldan is making a name for himself as a composer to look out for. Anirudh Ravichander’s BGM is unforgettable, and when we hear it at the beginning, the recall value reaches a different level. Sean Roldan’s music is beautiful, but will it ignite the same passion? After watching the film, it seems doubtful.

