Sathriyan movie review: A horror in the name of gangster drama

Sathriyan movie review: Starring Vikram Prabhu and Manjima Mohan was directed by SR Prabhakaran. Sathriyan movie review: Starring Vikram Prabhu and Manjima Mohan was directed by SR Prabhakaran.

Sathriyan movie cast: Vikram Prabhu, Manjima Mohan, Kavin, Aishwarya Dutta,

Sathriyan movie director: S. R. Prabhakaran

Sathriyan movie rating: 1 star

Sathriyan starring Vikram Prabhu and Manjima Mohan is about two gangs in Trichy trying to overthrow the other. While one is headed by Samuthiram, the current king of the underworld, the other is headed by Shankar. In this film, Vikram plays the role of an underhand, who later becomes important in Samuthiram’s gang. Manjima plays the role of his daughter Niranjana.

Screenplay

Screenplay is the backbone of any film. If this goes wrong, then the foundation of an entire movie is weak. So weak that one tiny whisper would destroy the complete film. That is exactly what happened with this Vikram Prabhu starrer. The film did not come together, but was more like a hodge-podge of scenes stitched together.

Story

A mediocre story in combination with the direction and screenplay from above lost its luster. What was probably expected to be a gangster romance film with contradictions and full of characters ended up being an empty vessel that made too much noise.

Direction

It could have been an interesting movie if it had a proper direction. At any given point in the film, the story doesn’t come together. There are loopholes so big that it is hard to miss. There are so many faults, that in the end it all feels like a farce in the name of a movie. All of it because it lacked that steady direction.

Cast

Vikram Prabhu, Manjima Mohan, Aishwarya Dutta and Kavin play pivotal roles. The cast of good actors together performed badly. Vikram Prabhu did not have the aura of a powerful man in the underworld. Manjima does a decent job. Kavin, and Aishwarya Dutta who had no use in the film were probably the only two people who lighted up the screen, but that was sadly for a mere few minutes.

Cinematography

It goes well with the story and direction, but there is nothing extraordinary that ought to be mentioned.

