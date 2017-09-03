Kollywood gets a bumper September, 26 movies set to release this month

26 movies including Spyder, Velaikkaran, Solo and Balloon are set to release this September. 26 movies including Spyder, Velaikkaran, Solo and Balloon are set to release this September.

In an unprecedented move, around 26 Tamil movies have either announced their release date or are most likely to release this September making it a bumper month for Kollywood. The industry seems to have revived completely from the lull and ambiguity it faced after a theatre shut down due to the local body taxes on tickets. Tickets rates subsequently were raised, with Rs 120 becoming the base price for GST calculation. While the hike did reduce the footfall in the subsequent days, Kollywood is now back to business trying to milk the most possible from multiple holidays this month.

Around 26 movies, including star vehicles such as Spyder, Thupparivaalan, Velaikkaran, Aramm, Solo, Sathuranga Vettai 2, Magalir Mattum are releasing on various dates this month. Amid the biggies, there are also quite a few small movies jostling for screen space in the rush. Here is the complete list of movies that have confirmed a September release:

September 1: Puriyatha Puthir, Kurangu Bommai, Oru Kanavu Pola

September 8: Kathanayagan, Neruppu da, Thappu Thanda, Kadhal Kasakuthaiya, Aaram Vetrumai, Maya Mohini, One Heart

September 15: Chennaiyil Oru Naal 2, Thupparivaalan, Magalir Mattum, Kalathur Gramam

September 27: Spyder, Balloon

September 29: Aramm, Server Sundaram, Hara Hara Mahadevaki

Apart from these Velaikkaran, Solo, Theru Naigal and Sathuranga Vettai 2 have confirmed a September release. However, the dates are not known yet. Few more movies such as Maayavan which was scheduled to release on September 1 has been postponed, Vijay Sethupathi’s Karuppan and Sibiraj’s Sathya are expected to release during this month.

