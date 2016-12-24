Shocking Kollywood breakups of 2016 Shocking Kollywood breakups of 2016

We are just days away from beginning of a new year and when we look back at the year that went by, 2016 was not a good year for celebrity couples. The year has been filled with high-profile couple break-ups, estranged marriages, broken promises and heartbreaks. There are only a handful of power couples in the industry, who have successfully survived the link-up rumours, often fanned by media speculations and fan theories, and continue to do so. While we can easily name 10 couples who have called it quits this year in Bollywood, the number of break up stories in Kollywood are less compared to the previous year.

But, these were the couples who blindsided us with their decisions to say goodbye to their long-term and promising relationships. Here is a look at the most shocking Kollywood breakups of 2016.

Kamal Haasan and Gautami:

No one saw it coming. Kamal Haasan and Gautami showed no sign of distress in their relationship or whatsoever, at least in the public. It was, indeed, shocking when Gautami revealed that she has ended her long-term relationship with Kamal in an emotional blog post in November. The real reason that led the couple to end their relationship is still unclear.

Gautami divorced her husband in 1999 and was in a live-in relationship with Kamal since 2005. Both actors didn’t want to get hitched citing their lack of faith in the institution of marriage. Gautami is also a cancer survivor. She was diagnosed with breast cancer at the age of 35. However, Kamal and her friends helped her through her trying times and eventually she beat cancer.

So far, Kamal has maintained silence on the matter.

Soundarya Rajinikanth and R Ashwin:

Nobody is immune to heartaches. Not even superstar Rajinikanth’s daughter. The matinee idol’s younger daughter Soundarya and her Chennai-based industrialist husband Ashwin Ramkumar has moved the family court seeking divorce by mutual consent. The news of Soundarya’s estranged marriage first made headlines in September and it was also confirmed by Soundarya via her Twitter handle. She said that she and her husband had been living separately for over a year and divorce talks were on while requesting others to respect her family’s piracy.

The couple dated each other for about four years before getting hitched at a grand wedding ceremony in 2010, which was attended by high-profile people from the film industry, politics, and business. They have a one-year-old son, Ved.

On December 23, Soundarya filed an affidavit for legal separation from Ashwin before the family court citing differences of opinion.

Amala Paul and AL Vijay:

This was, probably, the first shocking couple break up in Kollywood in 2016. Actor Amala Paul and director Vijay got married in June 2014 after dating for three years. And they had begun living separately since March 2015, until they finally decided to legally separate in August this year. Following the divorce, rumours were rife that Vijay and family forced Amala to quit acting and it was the main reason for their split. However, the director issued a statement to put an end to all rumours saying he and his family supported Amala to pursue her acting career to the best of their abilities.

He also added that only Amala and he know the real reason for the divorce and now they have decided to move on with their life in a dignified manner. After a small hiatus, Amala is now focusing on her film career by signing back-to-back films, including Dhanush’s Vellai Pattathari 2. While Vijay this year tasted a box office success with his last directorial venture Devi(L).

© The Indian Express Online Media Pvt Ltd