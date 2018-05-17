Kolamavu Kokila song Kalyana Vayasu: This Anirudh Ravichander song featuring Yogi Babu is fun

Kolamavu Kokila song Kalyana Vayasu features Nayanthara and Yogi Babu. Kolamavu Kokila song Kalyana Vayasu features Nayanthara and Yogi Babu.

While the second single Kalyana Vasayu from Kolamavu Kokila doesn’t leave a mark as a song, the video for the same featuring Yogi Babu and Nayanthara is quite fun. The music video, which was launched on Thursday, starts off with Yogi Babu talking to Nayanthara about the girl he wants to marry. With a deadpan expression, the comedian goes on about the several people who want to see him hitched — his grandmother, father, mother and the several girls who want to marry him. We know what’s going to come next and on cue, the song picks up.

Kalyana Vayasu is a template man-in-love song, except this is the Yogi Babu version. And his body language is something that instantly brings a smile to your face. Yogi Babu’s antics are so funny as he follows around Nayanthara, doing the things that men in love onscreen generally do. He even belts out a dance move!

Kalyana Vayasu sounds like other songs that Anirudh has earlier worked on, except that this time it is Sivakarthikeyan who has penned the lyrics instead of Dhanush or Vignesh Shivn. The composer has also sung the song. While Anirudh has a great voice, it would be great to see him experiment more with voices. Sivakarthikeyan’s words are extremely casual and are replete with current references. We get a CSK reference, a tip of the hat to Anushka Sharma-Virat Kohli and even a Kaala reference. It would be interesting to see the context of the song in the film. Nayanthara is seen in her trademark ‘girl in the skirt look with a backpack’.

Kolamavu Kokila is directed by debutante director Nelson. The film has been produced by Lyca Productions. Nelson has earlier directed several reality shows and television programs. Kolamavu Kokila is touted to be a dark crime comedy that revolves around smuggling.

