Kolamavu Kokila: Nayanthara’s Kalyaana Vayasu copied? Anirudh Ravichander responds

Anirudh Ravichander took to Twitter to clear around his song Kalyaana Vayasu. Anirudh Ravichander took to Twitter to clear around his song Kalyaana Vayasu.

The first single titled Kalyaana Vayasu from actor Nayanthara’s upcoming film Kolamavu Kokila became a big hit on the internet. And the song also sparked a controversy after fans accused its composer Anirudh Ravichander to have lifted the tunes from Sannan’s Don’t Lie.

In order to end all the allegations against his latest work, Anirudh took to Twitter to issue a clarification. “5.5+Million Views in 4 days, 165K+Likes and still Trending at Number Truly Grateful for this Support! And for the lack of awareness, I work with a lot of music producers worldwide and this beat is licensed from @beatsbymantra(sic),” he tweeted.

At the time of writing this piece, Kalyaana Vayasu’s video had been watched more than 6 million times on YouTube. The song features comedian Yogi Babu, who is head over heels in love with Nayanthara’s Kokila. Instead of making a parody of Yogi’s feeling for Nayanthara’s character, the filmmakers have put together a memorable romantic number, which adds weight to his romance. Nevertheless, the song is extremely funny with some terrific composition. Actor Sivakarthikeyan has penned the lyrics for this song, which marks his debut as a lyricist. Anirudh himself has sung the song.

Kolamavu Kokila is directed by debutante director Nelson. The film has been produced by Lyca Productions. Nelson has earlier directed several reality shows and television programs. Kolamavu Kokila is touted to be a dark crime comedy that revolves around smuggling.

The speculations are rife that Nayanthara’s Kokila is inspired by Walter White from hit US TV series Breaking Bad. For the uninitiated, Walter White was a seemingly innocent family man, who earlier made a living by teaching chemistry at school and later turned into a drug kingpin.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd