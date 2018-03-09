Kolamaavu Kokila single Edhuvaraiyo: Sean Roldan and Gautham Menon croon for Anirudh Ravichander

Edhuvaraiyo doesn’t meet the benchmarks that have been set by Sean Roldan and Anirudh combo after Kannaana Kanne in Naanum Rowdy Thaan. Edhuvaraiyo doesn’t meet the benchmarks that have been set by Sean Roldan and Anirudh combo after Kannaana Kanne in Naanum Rowdy Thaan.

Helmed by Nelson Dileepkumar, Kolamaavu Kokila stars Nayanthara. The film has music scored by Anirudh Ravichander. The first single from Nayanthara’s Kolamaavu Kokila was unveiled on Thursday. The film has music by Anirudh Ravichander and the first single has been titled Edhuvaraiyo. With the voices of Sean Roldan and Gautham Vasudev Menon, Edhuvaraiyo has been penned by Vivek and Gautham himself.

Edhuvaraiyo doesn’t meet the benchmarks that have been set by Sean Roldan and Anirudh combo after Kannaana Kanne in Naanum Rowdy Thaan. The song shares a similar hook with Anirudh’s Ezhu Velaikkara in Velaikkaran. The song expresses the emotional struggle of Kokila aka Nayanthara.

As good as Sean Roldan is, I wonder why a female voice wasn’t used to encapsulate the struggles of a female lead. It is good to hear Gautham’s voice more often in such situations, he packs quite a punch. ‘Oru amabalaiku illa Nee pathu ambalaiku samam. Go for it,’ he exhorts. Quite apt that the song was released on Women’s Day, isn’t it? But on the whole, Edhuvaraiyo fails to give us the ‘aha’ moment.

Watch Kolamaavu Kokila single Edhuvaraiyo here:

The lyric video, however, is quite interesting. Playing on the usage of ‘Kolamavu’ (Rangoli powder), the video has all illustrations outlined with kolamavu. It is fascinating when you see guns and bullets amid the flowery patterns.

Kolamaavu Kokila is directed by Nelson Dileepkumar and is being bankrolled by Lyca Productions. Apart from Nayanthara, the film will also feature Yogi Babu and Saranya Ponvannan. The film is being shot by Iruthi Sutru fame Sivakumar Vijayan.

