Khushbu to contest for president post in Tamil Nadu film producers council polls

Khushbu to run for president in Tamil Nadu film producers council polls Khushbu to run for president in Tamil Nadu film producers council polls

Actor-politician Khushbu has announced that she will be contesting for the post of president in the upcoming Tamil Nadu Film Producer Council (TFPC) elections. As the term of current president Kalaipuli S Thanu has ended, the fresh elections will take place on February 5.

Khushbu’s announcement comes a day after actor Vishal said his team will be fielding her for the top post. “Happy new year to all.2017 is the year to do great service to the society.here we go.luv u all.Kush Wil contest as president.gb,” Vishal had posted on his Twitter page.

While talking to media, Khushbu had said that she hasn’t said ‘yes’ to Vishal’s offer as she is considering a few things before arriving at a conclusion. But, she didn’t take much time to announce her decision. “I thank @VishalKOfficial n team 4 trusting me wid such huge responsibility.I wl be contesting 4 the Presidential post of #Producerscouncil,” the Tamil Nadu Congress party spokeswoman posted on her Twitter page.

“I have faith in @VishalKOfficial n his team to take good work forward n am more than glad to stand with them. we will mke a difference,” she tweeted. “life is all abt swimming agnst d tide n winning.V as a team wl wrk hard,sincerely n wid utmost honesty,2 bring in d change @VishalKOfficial.”

Vishal said he will soon be announcing the names of other candidates for the key posts in the producers council too. Filmmaker T Rajendar and his team, including AM Ratnam, Alagappan and SV Shekar have already thrown their hat in the ring.

Earlier, Vishal was suspended from the producers council for criticising the functioning of its members in the media. His suspension gave him a solid ground to kick-start his campaign for the upcoming producers council elections.

The Nadigar Sangam general secretary, Vishal, vowed to lead a campaign in the upcoming TFPC elections and prepare a manifesto highlighting the current problems faced by the film industry under the current administration.

Happy new year to all.2017 is the year to do great service to the http://t.co/WSvbyv6s1p we go.luv u all.Kush Wil contest as president.gb — Vishal (@VishalKOfficial) December 31, 2016

life is all abt swimming agnst d tide n winning.V as a team wl wrk hard,sincerely n wid utmost honesty,2 bring in d change @VishalKOfficial — khushbusundar (@khushsundar) January 1, 2017

I thank @VishalKOfficial n team 4 trusting me wid such huge responsibility.I wl be contesting 4 the Presidential post of #Producerscouncil. — khushbusundar (@khushsundar) January 1, 2017

I have faith in @VishalKOfficial n his team to take good work forward n am more than glad to stand with them. we will mke a difference. — khushbusundar (@khushsundar) January 1, 2017

In 2015, the Nadigar Sangam, also known as the South Indian Artistes’ Association, elections began on a similar note. The team led by Vishal turned the incumbent tide against the then office bearers led by actor Sarathkumar. During the long and bitter campaign, both parties threw a lot of muck at each other and even affected the relationships between the actors in the Tamil film industry to some extent. Eventually, the new team managed to pull off a stunning upset to three-time President Sarathkumar.

© The Indian Express Online Media Pvt Ltd