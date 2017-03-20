Khushbu Sundar to play an important role in Rajinikanth’s next?

To be produced by Dhanush, the project is expected to roll from May. To be produced by Dhanush, the project is expected to roll from May.

Actor Khushbu Sundar might land a pivotal role in superstar Rajinikanth’s yet-untitled next outing, to be directed by Kabali fame Pa. Ranjith, a source said.

Khushbu and Rajinikanth, in their heyday, have starred in Tamil films such as Mannan, Pandian and Annamalai.

“It’s true that Khushbu is being considered for one of the leading roles. The makers have even initiated talks. However, she hasn’t officially signed the project yet. One of the reasons being a Telugu project with Pawan Kalyan and she fears the dates for the both the projects will clash,” the source told IANS.

To be produced by Dhanush, the project is expected to roll from May. Tipped to be a story set against Mumbai backdrop, the makers are in talks with Vidya Balan for the leading lady’s role. Buzz was even strong that Deepika Padukone has also been approached for the role. Director Pa. Ranjith however, rubbished the rumours around Deepika, on Twitter.

Superstar Rajinikanth took time off from his busy shooting schedule and sent some special wishes to actor Simbu. The Thalaivar has lauded Simbu’s elderly role in the upcoming film Anbanavan Asaradhavan Adangadhavan aka AAA. As per reports, Rajinikanth telephoned Simbu on Saturday after watching the film’s new teaser.

Simbu dons three different roles in AAA. His second character, which is a 60-year-old man called Ashwin Thatha, was introduced in the latest promo video of the film. Going by the looks of it, the mannerisms and style of Ashwin Thatha, reminds the viewers of Rajinikanth’s iconic role in 1999 film Padayappa.

Rajinikanth is currently also busy wrapping up the post production work of his mega budget film 2.0, which is a sequel to blockbuster Enthiran. The film will see Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar debuting in South cinema. He plays the main antagonist in the film.

(With inputs from IANS)

