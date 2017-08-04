Kee first look, motion poster out. Jiiva’s intense, brooding look is intriguing. See photo, video

Kee first look, motion poster out. With some interesting tech-interposed background music and a dark theme, the poster is fascinating. Kee first look, motion poster out. With some interesting tech-interposed background music and a dark theme, the poster is fascinating.

The first look and motion poster of Actor Jiiva’s next project ‘Kee’ was released on Thursday by actor Simbu on Twitter. The motion poster shows an intense, brooding Jiiva in the middle of a yard littered with e-waste. He also seems to be holding a globe made from a keyboard. With some interesting tech-interposed background music and a dark theme, the poster is fascinating.

The film is directed by debutant Kalees. It also features Nikki Galrani, Anaika Soti and RJ Balaji among others. Jiiva is reportedly playing a college student in the movie. The film is produced by Global Infotainment’s Seraphin Raya Xavier and has music composed by ‘Jil Jung Juk’ fame Vishal Chandrashekar. The album has lyrics penned by Madan Karky, Thamarai, Subu, Mani Amuthavan

Jiiva was earlier seen in 2017 in Sangili Bungili Kadhava Thorae, a horror comedy film. Interestingly, the film had a song sung by Simbu.

Jiiva also had a couple of releases in 2016 with Kavalai Vendam, Pokkiri Raja and a cameo in GV Prakash’s Kadavul Irukan Kumar among others.

Check Kee first look here:

Check Kee’s motion poster here:

The actor hasn’t had much luck in the recent past with his 2016 releases turning out be duds at the box office. However, Jiiva managed to get back on track in 2017 with Sangili Bungili receiving a decent response. The actor is also reportedly working on two other films — Nee Nallavaruva Da and Gemini Ganesans. Jiiva is allegedly paired with Nazriya Nazim and Lakshmi Menon, respectively in these movies.

