Kavan trailer: Vijay Sethupathi’s film might give you the feels of KO

Vijay Sethupathi plays the role of a news anchor in his upcoming film Kavan. Vijay Sethupathi plays the role of a news anchor in his upcoming film Kavan.

Kavan, directed by K V Anand, and also starring Premam fame Madonna Sebastian, T R Rajendharr and Vikranth in pivotal roles is a movie that portrays the other side of media. From the trailer of the film, which was released recently, we got to know that the movie is about a college student who is fighting against a big corporation. We also see Vijay Sethupathi in the role of a TV anchor, who has taken to imitating the ‘Nation’al face of journalism Arnab Goswami. “It is not my question. The nation wants to know,” is actually one of the dialogues in the movie.

Vijay talks about how many plots, scams and other information has been uncovered because of the Fourth Estate, however, in this movie it seems like the media plays the role of a big bad corporation.

More from the world of Entertainment:

Madonna plays the role of a fellow journalist, who has known Vijay since college days. We also caught a glimpse of Bose Venkat and Akashdeep Sehgal, who became popular after his role in Surya-starrer Ayan.

The basic plot seems to be about a fight between a corporation conglomerate probably headed by Akashdeep Sehgal, supported by local politicos and the common man. Here, college students seem to spearhead the movement, which is headed by Vikranth.

Watch | Kavan official trailer

From the trailer, though, there seem to be too many things happening at the same time. Vijay Sethupathi’s dialogue about “men will be men” does grate the nerves. In certain places, the plot seems to be a continuation of KO, also directed by KV Anand. There are two timelines – one with Vijay Sethupathi as a newbie journalist and another, when he has made a name for himself.

Also read | Vikram Vedha teaser: Madhavan, Vijay Sethupathi promise an iconic clash, watch video

What connects these two timelines, where does Vikranth fit in and who is the real villain? The media or the corporation is what will probably be revealed in the film.

The film is produced by AGS Entertainment and also has Powerstar Srinivasan, T Rajhendherr, and Pandiarajan in pivotal roles. Hip Hop Thamizha’s background score seems good in places, however, it is not noteworthy.

© The Indian Express Online Media Pvt Ltd