Kathanayagan actor Vishnu Vishal: I have become more confident

Tamil actor Vishnu Vishal said he has become a lot more confident as an actor after working in comedy entertainer Kathanayagan. The movie, which is directed by debutant Muruganandham, will release tomorrow. “We started the hunt for movie’s title after 80 per cent of the shoot was over. When a well-wisher suggested the title Kathanayagan (Hero), I felt it was a little heavy, but my Tamil actor Vishnu Vishal said he has become a lot more confident as an actor after working in comedy entertainer Kathanayagan. The movie, which is directed by debutant Muruganandham, will release tomorrow. “We started the hunt for movie’s title after 80 per cent of the shoot was over. When a well-wisher suggested the title Kathanayagan (Hero), I felt it was a little heavy, but my director liked it. Since I was reluctant, he asked me to watch the film once and decide. It was after I watched the movie, I convinced myself to go with the title. I don’t know how it will fare at the box office, but I have become a confident actor after working on this project,” Vishnu told PTI.

Vishnu, 33, said he saw himself as a proper lead hero on-screen for the first time in Kathanayagan. “All my previous films had character roles and lots of emotions without any great importance for action or comedy. This movie has equal significance for each element. Kathanayagan has actually helped me evolve as an actor.”

The film revolves around a timid guy and his to-be father-in-law, who wants his son-in-law to be a real life hero. Vishnu said he was initially hesitant about doing the film but eventually the director convinced him. “He took two months to develop the script and finally when he narrated, it was completely entertaining. After watching the first copy, everyone told that I had improved well as an actor.”

Vishnu praised Catherine Tresa, his co-star in Kathanayagan. Catherine Tresa has an excellent role. Like Pa.Ranjith’s Madras, she has a very dominating character in this film too. She is the first actor who became a really good friend of mine.”

Kathanayagan also stars actor Vijay Sethupathi in a special cameo. Vishnu said the team didn’t think of anyone else for the role other than Vijay. “Vijay sir’s portion is a very crucial part. The hero is going to die, and this character has to reveal that amusingly.He improvised on a particular sequence effortlessly.”

Vishnu said he started choosing proper mainstream protagonist roles to break the image that he’s only cut out for concept-oriented characters. “Earlier, I never wanted to try anything other than author-backed roles. I did ‘Velainnu Vandhutta Vellakkaran’ to break that stereotype associated with me. Since no producer was willing to invest in me in a commercial project, I produced it myself. The case is similar in Kathanayagan too.” Produced by Vishnu Vishal’s home banner Vishnu Vishal Studioz, Kathanayagan is presented by Fox Star Studios in Tamil Nadu. Sean Roldan has composed the music for the film, which features an ensemble cast of actors such as Soori, ‘Motta’ Rajendran, Anandraj, Aruldoss, and Saranya Ponvannan.

