Karuthavanlam Galeejam: Velaikkaran’s first single celebrates the working class and is a cry against racism

A single from Velaikkaran, starring Sivakarthikeyan and Nayanthara in lead roles, was launched on Monday by the team. In a perfect salute to the movie’s title, the song “Karuthavanlam Galeejam” (The dark are uncouth) is a folksy celebration of the working classes. Composed and sung by Anirudh Ravichander, It is not surprising that the song is a kuthu number, a genre that is guaranteed to appeal to the masses. However, as a song, the number is not remarkably different from the other kuthu numbers we already have. At a higher scale, Anirudh’s voice lacks its trademark throaty quality which gives a rustic flavour to his songs, thus not delivering the punch the song intends to provide. In fact, it sounds like a faster version of “Aaluma Doluma”, Anirudh’s hit number from the Ajith-starrer Vedhalam.

While it is tough to comprehend the lyrics in one go, Viveka lyrics need that kind of attention. The words act as a push to look beyond colour and stereotypes and appreciate the working classes’ contribution in the making of a city. However, it doesn’t lose its simplicity trying to convey the message. Extra points for the Madras basha, even though the ‘thakkalis’ become one too many.

Velaikkaran is directed by Mohan Raja, who is coming back to the big screen after the 2016 blockbuster Thani Oruvan. The film is produced by 24 AM Studios. Apart from Sivakarthikeyan and Nayanthara, it also features Mollywood A-lister Fahadh Faasil who is making his Kollywood debut with the movie. The film is likely to release during the Puja holidays.

