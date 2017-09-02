Karuppan teaser: Vijay Sethupathi gets a rural makeover in this commercial entertainer

Karuppan has Vijay Sethupathi and Bobby Simha in important roles. Karuppan has Vijay Sethupathi and Bobby Simha in important roles.

Vijay Sethupathi seems to be on a roll. The actor who had two releases in the past two months is now gearing up with his next Karuppan. A new teaser of Vijay Sethupathi’s next is out, and it shows the actor in a rural avatar. With foot tapping music and dialogues, the movie seems to check all the boxes needed for a commercial entertainer. Notably, the actor has had two recent releases, Vikram Vedha and Puriyatha Puthir.

While the teaser has visuals of Vijay Sethupathi taming a bull, the movie doesn’t talk about Jallikattu, clarified the movie’s director R.Panneer Selvam. Talking at the film’s audio launch that happened recently, the director had said, “This project was started even before the Jallikattu protests. It doesn’t say anything about it”.

The movie also stars Bobby Simha, who makes a fleeting appearance in the teaser. “When we decided that it would be better if this movie had a hero playing the villain instead of a conventional antagonist, I had spoken to Bobby Simha. He agreed without questions as he was my friend,” Vijay Sethupathi said at the audio launch. Bobby and Vijay had earlier been part of two hit movies, Soodhu Kavvum and Iraivi.

Karuppan also stars Dhanya as the female lead and it has music scored by D.Imman. The film is produced by AM Rathnam and it is likely to be released later this month.

