Karuppan motion poster: Vijay Sethupathi movie looks like a massy entertainer. Watch video

Vijay Sethupathi’s upcoming film Karuppan also stars Bobby Simha and Pasupathy. Vijay Sethupathi’s upcoming film Karuppan also stars Bobby Simha and Pasupathy.

Vijay Sethupathi’s upcoming movie, Karuppan’s motion poster was released recently and it looks like the actor is set for a commercial entertainment. Set in the rural backdrop, the film directed by R. Paneerselvam is an action thriller. The film also stars Bobby Simha, Pasupathy and Tanya would be playing Sethupathi’s love interest. The motion poster is set in Jallikattu arena and we can see the Kavan actor ready to win his prize. His look, however, seems to be indicative of his character when he was young. The signature beard and moustache style that Sethupathi had donned while shooting for the film is missing. So, is there a flash back or a time leap? We will have to wait and see.

The team wrapped up the shoot of the film in May and the post production work has already begun. The director who impressed audience with his previous outing Renigunta has increased the fans expectation when it comes to the film. The collaboration of Vijay Sethupathi and Bobby is another reason that this movie is being anticipated.

The film was shot mainly in Theni and areas surrounding it. The film, which has music scored by D. Imman is expected to release soon.

In the meanwhile, Vijay Sethupathi is currently looking forward to the release of Vikram Vedha, also starring Madhavan, in which he plays the role of a local don, Vedha.

The look that we have got so far indicates that in this film, he delves with grey shades. Looks like this actor is experimenting a lot when it comes to characters as in the upcoming film 96, which stars actor Trisha – Sethupathi he will be seen playing a school boy in class 12. We wonder how he plans to attain that look after Vikram Vedha and Karuppan.​

