Karu first look: Sai Pallavi film looks intriguing. Is this the Tamil debut she was waiting for? See photo

Actor-filmmaker Prabhudheva unveiled the first look poster of director AL Vijay’s upcoming film Karu. The title of the film refers to an unborn baby . The first look poster looks intriguing as it is set in a lush green background and features the leading lady, Sai Pallavi, intimately hugging a child. The pose resembles that of a fetus inside a womb. Both the central characters are placed at the centre of what seems like a wreath.

Karu is a horror film and Vijay has definitely made a very good impression on the minds of the audience with the first look poster. The film also marks the debut of Premam fame Sai Pallavi in Tamil. The film will also be made in Telugu and the director has roped in young talent Naga Shourya for the male lead.

After winning people’s appreciation for her performance as Malar in cult-hit Premam in 2015, Sai Pallavi missed out on several opportunities to make her much-awaited debut in Tamil. She was reportedly the first choice of director Mani Ratnam for the female lead in Kaatru Veliyidai. However, the role eventually went to Bollywood actor Aditi Rao Hydari. She later dropped out of Vikram’s upcoming film with director Vijay Chander titled Sketch citing date issues. She was roped in to reprise the role of Parvathy in the Tamil remake of Malayalam super hit Charlie opposite Madhavan. The project has now been put on hold by director Vijay as he wanted to focus on Karu.

Karu seems like a dream debut for Sai Pallavi in Tamil, with a huge scope for her to showcase her talent. The film is bankrolled by Lyca productions. Vijay, meanwhile, is awaiting the release of his forest thriller Vanamagan that shows lead actor Jayam Ravi in a Tarzan-like role. Sayyeesha Saigal will make her debut as the female lead in Tamil with this film. It was supposed to release on May 19. However, the filmmakers decided to postpone the release due to a looming strike in the Tamil film industry at the time. The film will now hit the screens on June 23.

Vanamagan is bankrolled by Think Big Studios and has music by Harris Jayaraj.

